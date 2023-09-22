WSP asking for help finding truck involved in Lakewood crash where tire flew through windshield

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking for the public’s help finding a second vehicle involved in an incident where two people were killed on I-5 in Lakewood.

The crash happened early Thursday morning, when a rogue tire flew through the windshield of a commuter van with eight people inside. The group was commuting from Shelton to the Enumclaw area for work.

Now, investigators believe a “white, newer model Ford heavy duty pickup towing a car hauler trailer” may have been to blame. That’s based on witnesses who say they saw the wheel come off the rear axle of a trailer being towed by the truck.

According to WSP, “the truck has a color matched front bumper, chrome grille, LED headlights, and has a DOT number posted on the side.” It’s believed to be a Lariat trim level or higher.

Anyone with information should contact Trooper Cody Fath via email at cody.fath@wsp.wa.gov or by phone at (360) 764-0922.





