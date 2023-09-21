Van with 8 inside crashes on I-5 in Lakewood, killing 1, hurting 2 others

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A crash involving a van with eight people inside killed one person and hurt two others in Lakewood Thursday morning.

The other five people in the van were not hurt.

The crash on northbound I-5 has closed the right lane and the offramp to Bridgeport Way Southwest. Traffic is backed up for miles. As of 7:30 a.m., the backup stretched to Dupont.

Troopers said they were called to the scene near Bridgeport Way at 5:35 a.m., where the van hit a tire on the road.

Investigators don’t yet know if the tire was moving when it was hit by the van or if it was just sitting on the freeway.

There is no estimated time for when the exit or right lane will open.

We are seeing about a 2-mile backup on northbound I-5 due to a collision near Bridgeport Way. Right lane and exit to Bridgeport Way are blocked. pic.twitter.com/cQ1lJYSMZS — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) September 21, 2023

