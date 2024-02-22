WSDOT warns drivers of SR 520 weekend closure

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers to plan for another State Route 520 closure this weekend.

The closure will span from I-5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill. It will start Friday at 11 p.m. and will continue until 5 a.m. Monday.

“South of SR 520, crews will also close a short stretch of East Roanoke Street between East Louisa Street and Montlake Blvd,” said a spokesperson. “That street closure will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and wrap up Monday at 6 a.m.”

During the closure, crews will calibrate and test lighting, pave the roadway, and work on utilities. The Bellevue Fire Department will also be testing fire suppression systems on the floating bridge.

