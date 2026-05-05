WSDOT ramps up weekday projects with daytime, nighttime closures

The busy season for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is about to get underway. The seasonal dry weather and warmer temperatures allow WSDOT to get a jump on road repairs and construction that rely heavily on these ideal weather conditions.

Some of their weekday projects include both daytime and nighttime closures that will force some drivers to seek alternate routes this week.

Lynnwood: NB SR 525, ramps scheduled overnight closures near Alderwood Mall Parkway

From 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Sunday, May 3, through Friday morning, northbound SR 525 will close between Alderwood Mall Parkway (milepost 1) and 148th Street S.W. (milepost 2). The Alderwood Mall Parkway on-ramp to northbound SR 525 and the northbound I-5 ramp to northbound SR 525 will also close during these hours.

WSDOT crews will be paving and installing traffic measurement loops as part of the SR 525/I-405 Interchange to SR 99 Vicinity – Paving & ADA project, which paves roughly two miles in both directions of SR 525 from I-405 to just south of 148th Street S.W., along with eight ramps in the area.

Drivers should expect delays and follow signed detours or use alternate routes. This work depends on warmer, drier weather and may be rescheduled.

Seattle: Nightly closures of EB SR 520 off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard

WSDOT crews are continuing preparations this week for an upcoming traffic shift of the SR 520 off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard scheduled for later this spring. This work will close the ramp for the next two weeks nightly between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

All vehicles from I-5 entering eastbound SR 520 during these hours will have to pay the SR 520 bridge toll with this ramp closed. The alternate route across Lake Washington is I-90.

Eastbound SR 520 will remain open for traffic across Lake Washington.

Head’s up: There will be a full closure of EB 520 this weekend between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard.

Des Moines: Expect daytime lane closures on NB I-5 near Orillia Road South for maintenance

Two left lanes of northbound I-5 are set to close from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily near Orillia Road S. beginning Monday until Thursday.

This allows the WSDOT crews to safely perform expansion joint repairs. Drivers should expect delays.

Suquamish: Plan for roadwork on SR 305 near Suquamish Way

From Sunday, May 3, through Wednesday, WSDOT crews will perform drilling work near the highway on SR 305 near Suquamish Way. There will be flaggers on hand alternating traffic on SR 305 near the Agate Pass Bridge.

Approximately 90 minutes of one-way alternating traffic is planned between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. If more time is needed, crews will temporarily pause to allow congestion to ease before restarting.

White Pass: 30-minute delays on US 12 east of White Pass for tree removal

If your travels take you to eastern Washington via US 12, plan for delays across both sides of White Pass Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Traffic will be fully stopped in both directions in various locations in a 37-mile area (milepost 144 – 181). Crews will remove hazard trees along the highway. Drivers should plan for 30-minute delays.

Sound Transit 1, 2 Line disruptions

Starting at 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday, construction at Pinehurst Station will require 1 Line trains to share a track at Shoreline S. and 148th Station. Trains will serve the northbound and Lynnwood City Center side of the platform.

Expect 12-minute wait times from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Trains between Northgate and the Chinatown-International District will run every 6 minutes.

Expect 16-minute wait times from 11:00 p.m. until the end of service. Trains between Northgate and the Chinatown-International District will run every 8 minutes. Regular service resumes each morning.

There will be no northbound 2 Line service from Northgate to Lynnwood City Center after 8 p.m. All northbound 2 Line passengers must exit at Northgate Station and transfer to a northbound 1 Line train to continue to Lynnwood City Center Station.

Schedule and platform use:

May 4 through May 8: Lynnwood City Center platform from 8 p.m. to the start of service.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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