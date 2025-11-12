WSDOT projects bring weekday disruptions to Kent, Monroe, and Seattle

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

It’s almost a given that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has weekend projects snarling traffic around the region. This week, however, WSDOT has a few weekday assignments that could affect your routine.

State Route 509 Project — SeaTac

WSDOT continues to move forward on the SR 509 Completion Project. Upon completion, this project will fill critical missing links in the state’s busy highway and freight network, in conjunction with the SR 167 Completion Project.

These lane restrictions and ramp closures have become a regular occurrence for commuters in Kent, Des Moines, Burien, and SeaTac neighborhoods, with work scheduled every week. WSDOT schedules most of these projects in the evenings and overnights, during non-peak hours.

Lane and ramp closures on I-5, SR 516, and SR 509 in Burien, Des Moines, SeaTac, and Kent will continue on Wednesday, Nov. 12, through the morning of Friday, Nov. 14. The lane and ramp closures on I-5 and SR 516 will allow crews to pave and stripe the roads. This work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of rain. The SR 509 lane and ramp closures will allow crews to install signage and perform electrical work.

I-5 lane closure information

Wednesday, Nov. 12 through the morning of Thursday, Nov. 13

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. – Up to three lanes of northbound I-5 will close overnight between SR 516 (Exit 149) and the exit to 24th Avenue South (Exit 150).

Wednesday, Nov. 12 through the morning of Friday, Nov. 14

9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. – Up to two lanes of northbound I-5 will close nightly between South 272nd Street (Exit 147) and SR 516 (Exit 149).

I-5 ramp closure information

Wednesday, Nov. 12 through the morning of Thursday, Nov. 13

9:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. – The northbound I-5 exit to SR 516 will close overnight. A signed detour will be in place.

Wednesday, Nov. 12 through the morning of Friday, Nov. 14

9:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. – The northbound I-5 exit to 24th Avenue South will close nightly. A signed detour will be in place.

SR 509 ramp closure information

Wednesday, Nov. 12 through the morning of Thursday, Nov. 13

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. – The South 160th Street on-ramp to southbound SR 509 will close overnight. A signed detour will be in place.

Wednesday, Nov. 12 through the morning of Friday, Nov. 14

10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. – The 24th Avenue South on-ramp to southbound SR 509 will close nightly. A signed detour will be in place.

SR 516 lane closure information

Wednesday, Nov. 12 through the morning of Friday, Nov. 14

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane in each direction of SR 516 will close nightly between Military Road South and SR 99.

State Route 203/US 2 – Monroe

WSDOT has plans for guardrail repairs and a traffic shift that will narrow lanes on US 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13, in Monroe between State Route 203/Chain Lake Road and Calhoun Road/Sofie Road, mileposts 15-16.

During repairs, both lanes of traffic will remain open; drivers should still expect to slow down near the work zone and anticipate delays.

This work may also need to occur from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18, and Wednesday, Nov. 19.

East Roanoke Street – Seattle

Starting at noon Wednesday, Nov. 12, through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, the south sidewalk on East Roanoke Street between Harvard Avenue East and 10th Avenue East will be closed for utility work for two weeks. The north sidewalk will remain open. People

Crews will use this closure to install conduit for future relocation of the King County Metro trolley wires from above the roadway to underground.

Looking ahead to the weekend, access to all traffic will be closed along the same stretch of East Roanoke

Crews will also close East Roanoke Street to all traffic between Harvard Avenue East and 10th Avenue East from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 15 and 16. Access to Broadway Avenue East and the nearby alley from East Roanoke Street will also be closed.

