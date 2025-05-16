WSDOT postpones several weekend projects for rainy forecast

The Washington State Department of Transportation is pumping the brakes on several weekend projects because of rain in the forecast:

5-day closure on SR 18 in Snoqualmie

Drivers will still be able to travel SR-18 for the time being.

This scheduled closure would’ve shut down the highway under I-90 through Wednesday of next week.

WSDOT says the closure will be rescheduled after Memorial Day.

New dates have not yet been set, but the department said it would provide an update once a new schedule is confirmed.

Lane reductions & ramp closures in Renton

WSDOT had a series of lane reductions and ramp closures set for this weekend in Renton.

Those will no longer happen.

WSDOT crews need to realign and repave the North 30th Street interchange ramps.

There is no new date for the work at this time.

WSDOT says the closures will likely be added to future planned weekend closures this summer.

Southbound I-5 exit relocation in DuPont

WSDOT says they’re in a holding pattern to temporarily locate the southbound I-5 119 exit in DuPont.

It was set to begin tonight, but the weather changed those plans.

The temporary change is needed so crews can work on the new Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange.

Workers will build walls that will support the new overpass over the railroad and the new southbound ramps.

A new date has not been set for this project.

