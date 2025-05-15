WSDOT expecting backups up to 7 miles on I-5 in south Thurston County next week due to road work

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — On May 19 and 20 near Maytown and June 2 and 3 near the Lewis County Line, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is expecting backups up to 7 miles on I-5 southbound due to road construction.

From 6 a.m. to noon on the days listed, I-5 southbound will be reduced to one lane as WSDOT will be repairing gaps in the road surface.

WSDOT posted some tips if you are planning to travel in those areas during the construction period:

Consider rescheduling discretionary trips.

Travel before or after work hours.

If you must travel during the work hours, add two hours of extra travel timeTop off your tank or have a fully charged vehicle.

Have you ever wanted more time to reflect on your life choices? You might get that chance if you're headed south on I-5... Posted by WSDOT on Wednesday, May 14, 2025

