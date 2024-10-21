WSDOT crews prepare for winter, urges drivers to be ready too

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has been preparing for winter for months, getting ready to maintain road safety across the state as temperatures drop.

WSDOT crews, from Port Angeles to Pullman, have stocked supplies, trained for winter conditions, and inspected more than 560 state snowplows.

However, they are also asking the public to take steps to prepare, as many mountain pass closures occur due to poor driver behavior, including speeding and a lack of proper snow equipment.

“Everyone can do their part to keep passes and roadways open,” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin.

He encouraged travelers to plan trips carefully and stay informed through WSDOT’s online tools. During storms, WSDOT will move crews and equipment to priority routes to help keep roads clear.

Drivers should ensure their vehicles are winter-ready and stay informed about weather and road conditions.

WSDOT also advises against non-essential travel during heavy storms and reminds drivers to slow down and give extra space for pedestrians, who may be harder to see during winter weather.

In Washington, studded tires are only legal from Nov. 1 through March 31, and they don’t meet chain requirements when those are posted.

Drivers who fail to install chains when required could face a $500 fine from the Washington State Patrol.

WSDOT estimates that studded tires cause $20 million to $29 million in pavement damage annually. They encourage motorists to consider stud-free winter tires, which provide good traction without the same level of damage.

WSDOT also reminds travelers to practice installing tire chains before heading out and to review alternative traction devices that are state-approved.

The Washington State Patrol enforces chain requirements and offers a list of approved traction alternatives for drivers whose vehicles cannot use traditional chains.

WSDOT has its crews ready for winter, but seasonal hiring is also underway for positions like highway maintenance workers. More information on these roles can be found on WSDOT’s job site.

