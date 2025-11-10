WSDOT announces overnight lane reductions on Ship Canal Bridge November 10-13

SEATTLE — Starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be reducing two lanes on southbound I-5 on the Ship Canal Bridge.

WSDOT will also close the express lanes during that period.

Crews will be making improvements to the drainage system on the bridge, WSDOT said in a release.

Overnight closures will begin at around 9 p.m. and reopen at 5 a.m. for daytime traffic.

For real-time traffic information, visit the WSDOT Travel Center Map.

©2025 Cox Media Group