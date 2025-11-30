WSDOT announces overnight lane closures on SR 99

SEATTLE — From December 1 to 4, crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be making overnight repairs on State Route 99 in Seattle.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Monday to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the right northbound lane of the SR 99 tunnel will close. In that timeframe, crews will also close the following on-ramps to SR99:

Royal Brougham Way on-ramp to northbound SR 99

Northbound SR 99 off-ramp to Republican Street

On Tuesday night at 9 p.m. to Wednesday at 5 a.m., the two left lanes of SR 99 southbound will close north of the tunnel and the southbound off-ramp to Harrison Street will also close.

Finally, from 9 p.m. on Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday, the Sixth Avenue North on-ramp to southbound SR 99 will be closed.

WSDOT says crews will be removing vegetation to be replanted.

