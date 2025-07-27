Wrong-way crash leaves two dead in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a driver has been arrested for vehicular homicide after allegedly causing a wrong-way crash on State Route 410 in Puyallup.

Early Sunday morning, troopers responded to calls of a driver going the wrong way on SR 167, then onto SR 410 going east in the westbound lanes, WSP says.

The driver then allegedly collided head-on with another car with two people inside, west of Valley Avenue.

State Patrol says they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was brought to the hospital and arrested for DUI vehicular homicide, WSP says.

©2025 Cox Media Group