Two drivers were injured after a wrong-way crash on I-705 early Sunday morning.

A 24-year-old man from Bellingham was driving southbound in the northbound lanes just south of State Route 509 when he hit a 43-year-old driver from Seattle who was traveling in the opposite direction.

The roadway was fully blocked for six hours while the head-on collision was investigated.

It is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

I-705 has now fully reopened.





