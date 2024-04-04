Would speed-limiting devices in cars work in Washington?

SEATTLE — A proposed bill making its way through the California State Legislature would limit how fast vehicles can go. Senate Bill 961 aims to crack down on speeding by requiring vehicles to have speed limiters installed.

It would not allow drivers to go faster than 10 miles over the speed limit.

Speeding has contributed to crashes all across Washington State, so KIRO 7 asked drivers and lawmakers what they think about the possibility of implementing a similar law.

State Representative Brandy Donaghy said she has no plans to introduce legislation like this in the next legislative session.

Donaghy introduced House Bill 2384, which goes into effect on June 6th. The law expands jurisdiction’s abilities to install traffic speeding cameras in problem areas.

She said she has a lot of questions about the California law.

“It’s incredibly limiting, and you’ve also got the technology - kind of requires being able to talk to the satellites all the time and being able to know what the speed limits are. And they’re not always right,” Donaghy said.

She said her focus now is to get more driver training, especially for teens.

“I think driver training is probably the first step in addressing that rather than just putting them into a car and saying it will not go past this speed no matter what,” she said.

WSDOT reported that so far in 2024, there have been 25 speed-related crashes in King County, 16 in Pierce County and 15 in Snohomish County.

Drivers were split on whether the legislation would help here in Washington.

“I think it’s a good idea, I don’t think it would have an effect on a lot of these people, but I would do it. I don’t care, I don’t want a speeding ticket,” Kathleen Brown said.

Others said the law goes too far, but they would support it for young drivers.

“For me, I probably wouldn’t choose it, because I self-regulate myself in the car so I don’t think it’s that necessary,” Ann Finnan said.

“Sure, for a teenager, sign me up!” Finnan added.

