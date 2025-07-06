World’s fastest Rubik’s Cube solvers face off at Seattle Convention Center

SEATTLE — This weekend, the best Rubik’s Cube solvers in the world are competing at the Rubik’s World Cube Association World Championship, held at the Seattle Convention Center.

The sold-out event will feature “speedcubing” experts solving the cube in mere seconds, repeatedly, until a champion is crowned.

Events include timed, fewest moves, blindfolded, and one-handed.

This is the twelfth World Championship for the Rubik’s Cube, which turns 51 this month. This year, 2,000 speedcubers from 74 countries registered to compete. They will compete in front of approximately 4,500 spectators.

This represents an improvement in overall turnout, as only 1,187 competitors participated in the Rubik’s Cube world championship two years ago in South Korea.

The current world record in the three-by-three-by-three-inch cube category is held by 10-year-old Xuanyi Geng, according to The Seattle Times, who did it in 3.05 seconds.

