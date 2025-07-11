World’s biggest bounce house comes to Washington State Fairgrounds

PUYALLUP, Wash. — If you’re looking for a way to inflate your weekend plans – stop by the Washington State Fairgrounds.

The world’s biggest bounce house is in Puyallup for the next two weekends. It’s part of a larger inflatable theme park by The Big Bounce America.

There are a number of inflatable attractions for people to enjoy, including a massive obstacle course called “The Giant,” a sports arena called “Sport Slam,” a space-themed area called “air SPACE” and “city Xscape,” an inflatable metropolis filled with skyscrapers.

KIRO 7 News spoke with Noa Visnich, the Tour Operations Manager, about how massive the park is.

“We can fit up to 450 people per hour,” she said. “My favorite thing and I think others will agree is ‘The World’s Largest. It has a DJ party inside where we give out prizes, play games, there’s ball pits in it, there are slides in it, there are bubbles, confetti, snow machines, all in just that one. There’s just so much to do.”

Sessions are separated by age groups: toddlers, juniors, bigger kids, and adults only.

“We usually sell out for the adults,” Visnich told KIRO 7. “You can get away from your computer, get away from all the craziness, and you get to be a big kid yourself.”

Organizers recommend purchasing tickets online in advance.

Tickets are between $32 and $45, depending on the session you choose. You can buy yours here.

Sessions are available for July 12, 13, 19, and 20.

Participants must wear socks and Visnich recommends bringing water to stay hydrated during the warm weekends.

©2025 Cox Media Group