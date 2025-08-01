Work underway to reopen a Marysville park for first time in 25 years

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Construction is underway to rebuild a Marysville park that’s been closed for decades.

Mother Nature’s Window – a 34-acre park – was privately owned until 1999.

Snohomish County acquired the park from the owner’s estate, and in 2009, it was annexed into Marysville.

The city’s contractor, Matia Contractors, Inc., is scheduled to complete this work in December 2025.

About half of the $1.47 million construction budget is funded by a federal HUD grant, and the remainder is being funded by the city.

Project elements include a new driveway and parking lot, sidewalks, stormwater management, lighting, trail improvements, landscaping, irrigation, signage, and site furnishings.

The goal is to open in spring of 2026.

