Woodland Park Zoo mourns the loss of snow leopard, Helen

Woodland Park Zoo is mourning the loss of Helen, the matriarch of their snow leopards, while simultaneously celebrating the first birthday of her grandchildren, snow leopard cub triplets.

The 20-year-old grandmother raised 5 cubs and was humanely euthanized Tuesday due to declining health at her advanced age. She was diagnosed two years ago with kidney disease, which according to the zoo, is not uncommon in geriatric animals, especially felines.

Helen was named after the late Woodland Park Zoo staff member, Helen Freeman, a dedicated conservationist and the founder of the Seattle-based Snow Leopard Trust.

“Helen was a feisty snow leopard who liked to keep everyone on their toes. She loved to sit in the sun, preferably with a tasty treat. This is a sad time for Woodland Park Zoo and for our friends in the community who have watched Helen grace the zoo with her majestic beauty,” said Beth Carlyle-Askew, an animal care manager at Woodland Park Zoo. “As the late Helen Freeman left behind a legacy to save snow leopards in the wild, our Helen has also left her own legacy and gave us a peek into the world of snow leopard moms successfully raising cubs and teaching instinctual skills. We’re going to miss this gorgeous cat.”

To learn more about Helen and her legacy, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group