Woodland Park Zoo to host ‘More than Pink Walk.’ for breast cancer awareness

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo is partnering with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to raise money for the fight against breast cancer with a “More than Pink Walk” on Saturday.

This KIRO 7 Cares event will bring out cancer survivors, their friends and family, and community members who are working to raise money for critical research.

This week, breast cancer survivor and KIRO 7 Anchor Michelle Millman spoke with fellow survivor Rob Hedequist.

Rob’s mom died of breast cancer and his two sisters are currently fighting the disease. Rob is also struggling with cancer after finding a lump while training for an ultramarathon in 2021.

For Rob, raising awareness for breast cancer is key.

“My goal is hopefully someone will hear this, maybe another man, maybe a woman debating ‘Hey do I need to go to the doctor, do I have a lump in my breast? Hey, am I feeling out of whack?’ I encourage you to take the next step. go see your physician.”

Tyler Pagel is also supporting Susan G. Komen with the “More than Pink Walk.”

He told Michelle that last year, the organization gave $340,000 to more than 600 breast cancer survivors here in Western Washington.

“So that they do not have to choose between rent and radiation or have to choose between keeping food on the table or getting to treatment,” said Pagel.

There is still time to register for tomorrow morning’s event. You can arrive at 9:30 and the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

After the ceremony, attendees are welcome to enjoy the zoo.

©2023 Cox Media Group