Woodinville’s Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery looking to upgrade

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery is looking to expand with some new developments.

The Woodinville property that holds the winery would include a hotel, shopping options, and at least 90 homes, according to the Seattle Times.

The winemaker is looking to get a zoning change that would allow for more densely populated housing.

However, the requested change may not be approved, as the city council is still unsure if the rezoning would be beneficial to Woodinville.

The winery has released a few names in its summer concert series, including Sarah McLachlan, Tate McRae, and Jordan Davis.

