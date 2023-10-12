Woman with arrest warrants sought in connection with Kitsap County murder

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a woman in connection with a man’s murder.

They believe Breanna Hagen is somehow involved in the murder of Brandon Egeler, who was found dead near Poulsbo last week.

Arrest warrants for second-degree murder and first-degree burglary were issued for the suspects, Caleb R. Sloan and Aksel J. Strom.

Detectives believe others have been helping the fugitives evade law enforcement. The men are likely in Kitsap, Mason or Jefferson counties.

Investigators have not said what role Hagen may have played, but she has multiple arrest warrants, including a felony warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.

If you have information about where Hagen, Sloan or Strom could be, you’re asked to call 911 or email tips to kcsotips@kitsap.gov.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.com, or on the P3Tips app.

