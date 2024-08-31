Woman who died at Burning Man festival was from Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — KIRO 7 has learned that the woman who died Sunday at the Burning Man festival was 39-year-old Kendra Saurus from Tukwila.

Sunday was the first day of the festival, which is held annually in the Nevada desert.

On Friday KIRO 7 spoke with Saurus’ partner Sean Lupher who provided photos of Saurus and a post he wrote to her after her death which began:

“Kendra Saurus - I love you. I love you with all of my heart and soul and still can’t process you are gone. We met my very first day after moving to Seattle 13 years ago. It was love at first sight. From that day, we were inseparable…”

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel responded to a call about a woman found unresponsive around noon Sunday in Black Rock City — a temporary city erected for the festival, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Reno.

The Burning Man Project’s emergency services personnel were unsuccessful in attempted life-saving measures on Saurus.

Here is another excerpt from Lupher’s post:

“You were my first love and I would always stand by you no matter what. You were my muse and gave me confidence to try new hobbies and explore new opportunities. You were a shining star in everyone’s eyes and touched many hearts. I will forever cherish you and not a single day will go by that I wont think of you. I love you and wish with all of my life that you are still here. I hope I get the chance to reunite with you in another life or on the astral plane. May you rest in peace. I love you. I love you. I love you.”

About a half-dozen other deaths have been reported at the festival since it moved from Baker Beach in San Francisco to the Black Rock desert in 1990. Last year, a 32-year-old California man died from suspected drug intoxication after being found unresponsive on the festival grounds.

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said in a statement that Sunday’s death will remain under investigation until a cause and manner can be determined, which will be updated at the conclusion of an autopsy.

