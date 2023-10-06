Woman suspected of firing shots outside busy Bellevue restaurant arrested by SWAT team

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Des Moines woman suspected of firing a gun outside a busy downtown Bellevue restaurant last month was arrested by a SWAT team on Thursday.

Early on the morning of Sept. 24, Bellevue Police officers were dispatched to the downtown area for a fight between two groups on the sidewalk in front of Earls restaurant on Bellevue Way.

It was the second fight between the groups that night, according to police.

Police said that during the second brawl, a woman involved in the melee pulled out a handgun from her purse and fired two shots.

One went up into an overhead glass awning and the other was fired down through a grate.

Once the shots were fired, the groups scattered in various directions.

Two spent shell casings and a live bullet were found at the scene.

After getting security footage of the incident, police were able to see the muzzle flash as the woman fired the pistol “without regard to the safety of others or of the residents who live and work in the high-rise buildings above her,” police said in a news release.

Bellevue detectives used the video and information gathered from the shooting scene to quickly identify the woman suspected of firing the gun — a 43-year-old from Des Moines.

On Thursday, a Bellevue Police SWAT team arrested the woman in Des Moines. Police said that at the time of her arrest, she had a pistol. Police said they also found clothes she was believed to be wearing at the time of the shooting.

She was booked into the King County Jail on first-degree malicious mischief.

Police plan on filing other misdemeanors for unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

