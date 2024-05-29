Woman still missing after falling into Lake Washington, one arrested

LAKE WASHINGTON, Wash. — At around 10 p.m. on Monday, May 27, Seattle police responded to multiple 911 calls that a 24-year-old woman had fallen off of a boat into Lake Washington, northeast of Pritchard Island Beach.

Seattle Harbor Patrol led a multi-agency search and rescue response, including assistance from the Seattle Fire Department, the Mercer Island Marine Patrol, and the United States Coast Guard.

The boat operator, a 46-year-old man, was placed under arrest for boating while intoxicated and booked into King County Jail.

Harbor Patrol impounded the vessel and secured it at the Harbor Station.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search. As of Tuesday night, Harbor Patrol was still searching for her using patrol boats and a Remote Underwater Vessel (RUV).

An SPD Missing Persons Detective has been assigned to this case.

