Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing in the Shoreline neighborhood of Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:20 p.m., deputies responded to the 1400 block of Stone Avenue North when a person called and said a woman came to his door and said she had been stabbed.

One person was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their status is currently unknown.

Deputies said no suspect was in custody.

