Woman stabbed to death in Pierce County; suspect may have driven off ferry dock

KETRON ISLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they believe stabbed his girlfriend to death Sunday night.

On June 22 around 9 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Ketron Island regarding a stabbing call. Ketron Island is a small island east of Anderson Island and west of Steilacoom. About 20 people live there, according to recent census data.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a woman with several stab wounds.

Medics tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the home.

Shortly after, neighbors reported hearing a loud crash at the ferry dock off of Morris Boulevard, according to deputies.

Neighbors told deputies they also saw a vehicle floating in the water.

Deputies believe the man accused of stabbing his girlfriend was the person who drove off the dock.

The vehicle has not been located and it’s unknown if the suspect was inside.

Dive and marine units are working to find the vehicle.

Child Protective Services took custody of a 1-year-old whom the victim and the alleged suspect shared.

The investigation is ongoing.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

