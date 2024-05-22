Woman shot in both legs while in bed with her child in West Seattle

WEST SEATTLE, Wash. — A woman lying with her sleeping child was shot in both legs after bullets pierced her West Seattle bedroom wall Wednesday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 9400 block of 27th Avenue Southwest.

When they arrived, officers found a woman who had been shot twice in the legs.

Officers provided aid until medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived and transported her to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

According to police, the woman and her child were sleeping in the same bed when gunfire occurred outside. The child was not harmed.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown to detectives at this time.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

