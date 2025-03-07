Woman says she still can’t get money back from zeroed-out gift cards after 5-month fight

For nearly five months, a Georgia woman has been trying to get her money back after being sold empty Apple gift cards at a local Whole Foods.

“I attempted to upload them, and it said zero balance. So, I’m like, ‘What do you mean zero balance?’” Lashonda Jackson told WSB TV consumer investigator Justin Gray.

She purchased the Apple gift cards for her daughter and mother in November as holiday presents.

It was that same day when she got home that she realized they had zero balances.

“These are two gift cards for $500 each, which is a significant amount of money,” Jackson said.

In a series of WSB Investigates stories, they have shown how gift cards can be drained and emptied by thieves before the gift recipient ever gets a chance to use the card.

Jackson said Whole Foods, where she bought the cards, told her it was Apple’s responsibility. Apple told her it was Whole Foods.

For nearly 5 months now, she has been unable to get a refund, even though she did all the things security experts suggest. She saved her receipts and even the original packaging.

“I’m not doing any more gift cards. People don’t stand behind their products,” Jackson said.

A Whole Foods spokesperson told Gray they are looking into the case and take these situations seriously.





