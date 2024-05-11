Woman rescued from water off Pier 59

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to a water rescue in the early hours of Saturday morning near Pier 59 in Seattle.

SFD was dispatched to a report of a person in the water near the 1400 block of Alaskan Way at around 3:15 am.

Crews found a woman in the water and threw her a floatation device before pulling her onboard a fire boat.

She was then taken to Station 5 to be seen by medics before being transported to Harborview in stable condition.

Crews are responding to a report of a person in the water near the 1400 block of Alaskan Way, Pier 59. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 11, 2024

