SUMNER, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old woman died Friday night after crashing into a guardrail near Lake Tapps.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Forest Canyon Road.

The sheriff’s office says the woman ‘left the road at a high rate of speed’ when she hit the rail.

No other cars or people were involved in the crash.

The cause is now under investigation.

