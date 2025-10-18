Woman dies after being hit by train in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Puyallup Police Department (PPD) says a woman in her fifties died after being hit by a train early Saturday morning.

At around 6:40 a.m. Puyallup Police and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue were called near North Meridian Street and West Main Street.

Crews found the woman with traumatic injuries on the tracks and she was declared dead at the scene, PPD said in a release.

Authorities in downtown Puyallup have closed streets in the area surrounding the incident.

The Metro Cities Major Collision Response Team is investigating the collision along with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

