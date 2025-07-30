Woman arrested, suspected of SODO homicide

SEATTLE — Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old man in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood on July 14.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) posted photos of the woman earlier this month, asking for the public’s help in identifying her as a person of interest.

According to SPD, on July 29 at about 4:30 p.m., police officers found and arrested the woman. She was then taken to Seattle Police Headquarters to be interviewed by homicide detectives and booked into the King County Jail for second-degree murder.

