Woman allegedly stabs man in Marysville, arrested for domestic violence, police say

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A man is in stable condition after a woman allegedly stabbed him on December 6, according to the Marysville Police Department (MPD).

Officers responded at around 8:30 a.m. near 132nd Place Northeast and 58th Drive Northeast to reports of domestic violence.

Police found a man with stab wounds and brought him to a local hospital.

A woman was arrested at the scene without incident, according to MPD. She is facing charges of domestic violence assault and malicious mischief.

©2025 Cox Media Group