Witnesses sought after road rage shooting on SR 167 Monday night

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol are looking for witnesses after a road rage shooting on State Route 167 Monday night.

At about 7:20 p.m., troopers received a 911 call from a person who said they were shot at on northbound SR 167 near Grady Way.

The person was not injured, but their right front fender was shot.

According to WSP, the person said they were in their white Toyota Camry when a black Jeep Cherokee attempted to pass but couldn’t due to traffic.

Near Grady Way, the driver of the Jeep threw a fast food cup at the Camry, and the person threw a hydro flask at the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep then pulled alongside the Camry and fired one shot from a handgun.

The driver of the Jeep was described as a Black man in his 30s with a small beard.

The driver of the Camry then sped through a red light to get away and drove home.

If you have information about this incident, contact WSP Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

