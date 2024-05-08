‘I do feel attacked. I do feel betrayed,’ Tacoma business owner’s truck stolen twice within days

ROY, Wash. — A Tacoma business owner has had his box truck stolen twice in just a matter of days.

Ron Baker says his truck was stolen from his own property last Friday night and that police found the truck at a property in Roy on Monday. Baker got permission to leave the truck at a local gas station and when he went to pick it up Tuesday morning….it was gone again.

“That feeling that you don’t want to have. It’s gone again,” Baker said. “I’m waiting to wake up. Like it was a bad dream.”

He says it still doesn’t feel real this has happened again. Baker was planning on going into the gutter business and his launch date was in May.

“May was my kickoff season. I organized the truck,” Baker said.

Baker says when deputies found the truck on Monday, all of the tools inside the truck were gone and it was ripped to shreds on the inside.

“They went from catalytic converters to all my tools to the ladders to the stereo,” Baker said.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was inside the truck when it was found. A spokesperson says the same vehicle being stolen multiple times in a week isn’t as odd as it sounds.

“And somebody could have their car stolen back-to-back nights. A box truck is probably new, but we always recommend people have the car towed that day,” Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, along with Roy Police, are investigating this theft. While this has been an extremely difficult situation for Baker and his family, he says the support from friends, family and the community has been huge.

“I’ve just been reassured that it’s not the end of the world and it’s another day,” Baker said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Baker buy new tools and equipment.

