Witness helps track down driver accused of drunkenly causing crash on I-5 in Kent

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol arrested someone on Thursday, accused of causing a crash while drunk – and then running away.

The crash happened on southbound I-5 in Kent and involved multiple cars.

According to troopers, a witness followed the driver and alerted law enforcement.

State patrol found them near SR-18 in Federal Way.

The driver initially refused to pull over, but eventually, troopers say they gave in and were arrested.

No one was hurt.

“Thanks to the 911 callers who helped get this driver off the road,” state patrol shared.

The driver provided a breath sample of .232, which is above the legal limit of .08.

©2026 Cox Media Group