HONK! Fest West, breakdancing, and photography fests: Seattle’s Final Weekend of May Has It All

Can you believe it? We have already hit the final weekend of May, and that means summer vacation is right around the corner. While you still have to wait a little bit for school to be out, there’s still plenty to do this weekend.

Music fests this weekend

It’s a weekend full of music as HONK! Fest West returns to three neighborhoods this weekend. This three-day music festival is known to be “a celebration of community, collaboration, and creative expression dedicated to creating a community of inclusion.”

There are more than 30 street bands scheduled to play, with a variety of styles, so there will be something for everyone! Plus, there will be chances for you to join in on the fun with the pickup bands. This event is free to attend, and you’ll find bands marching down streets and on stage tonight in Georgetown, tomorrow in Columbia City, and at Pratt Park on Sunday. Check the full schedule out on the event’s website.

Take the kids to Woodinville this weekend and learn about an important part of our ecosystem, pollinators. Pollinator Fest will teach you what a pollinator is and why they are so important, especially to our native plants. Plus, you can find out how to make your garden pollinator-friendly and the best types of soil to use for your garden. As for the entertainment, there will be face painting and family fun, an impressive insect show, and lots of art to enjoy. Pollinator Fest is at 21 Acres in Woodinville.

The free concert series on the lawn at the Ballard Locks returns for the summer on Saturday and Sunday. The Boeing Employees Concert Band will kick things off on Saturday at 2 p.m., and Northwest Swing takes the stage on Sunday at 2 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs, and picnic, and enjoy the sunshine and music. The free concert series will run through the summer until September.

PhotoFest

If you have wanted to learn more about the world of photography, Glazer’s Camera in Seattle is hosting a weekend full of workshops, live sessions, on-location photo shoots, photo walks, and much more. PhotoFest is free to attend; registration is not required, but encouraged.

Competitive breakdancing

It is another big weekend for dancing as the world’s largest breakdancing competition returns to the Showbox SoDo. Red Bull BC One is a breaking tournament where dancers will go head-to-head for a shot at the title and a chance to advance to the national and then international competitions. You will see some of the best dancers from across the nation.

According to the event’s press release, Seattle has been producing internationally recognized talent for decades, including the Massive Monkees, whom I mentioned last week. Get your tickets for Sunday’s event here.

Seattle sports

The Seattle Mariners have fought their way back into first place in the AL West right before a homestand this weekend against the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks, who have won five straight games and are 10-1 over the last 11 games. Tonight’s game is ’90s Firework Night, so stick around after the game for the show, and Saturday’s game is ’90s Julio Rodriguez Jersey Night for the first 15,000 fans.

The Seattle Seawolves take on the New England Free Jacks in a Major League Rugby match at Starfire Sports in Tukwila on Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets are still available for all the sports action this weekend.

Summer has not hit it’s full stride yet, but there’s always something going on, how are you getting prepared for it all? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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