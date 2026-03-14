Winter storm takes down over 100 trees along SR 410 near Enumclaw

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation says that more than 100 trees came crashing down on State Route 410 between Enumclaw and Greenwater.

It happened during the storm early Friday morning.

Some of the trees became entangled with Puget Sound Energy powerlines, causing outages in areas.

Crews have been working since Friday to remove the trees and restore power to those who lost it.

“Conditions improved today, but there is a lot to be done,” WSDOT shared on Saturday.

SR 410 closed between Farman Street in Enumclaw to Greenwater on Friday afternoon because of the conditions.

WSDOT said its crews were plowing through about a foot of snow.

There’s no word yet on when the area will fully reopen.

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