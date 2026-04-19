Will the warm weather hold for the start to the week?

SEATTLE — The weather forecast looks good for another day before some rain showers and cooler temperatures arrive.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy at times with low temperatures dropping back to the 40’s away from Puget Sound waters, and around 50 nearer to the water.

No rain is expected tonight or tomorrow.

The forecast for Monday looks to be mostly cloudy and we should notice on the radar some showers moving up from the south by the end of the day.

Daytime high temperatures tomorrow should still manage to reach 70 degrees in many places despite the cloudy skies.

An area of low pressure will move over Northern California and Oregon on Tuesday and Wednesday. The circulation around the low will transport some rain showers over Washington on those 2 days.

It doesn’t look like all-day rain events; however, there will likely be some on/off showers to track on Tuesday and again on Wednesday as the low continues moving east over the Rocky Mountains.

Temperatures will drop to the 50s for daytime highs on Tuesday and Wednesday, and overnight lows will be in the 40s.

We will be back to dry weather for several days starting on Thursday, with variable clouds and sun breaks through next weekend.

Saturday and Sunday next weekend will feature upper 60’s for daytime high temperatures and the chance for rain stays very low.

All-in-all, not a bad looking springtime forecast for western Washington. Just be ready for those showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, otherwise outdoor plans should be fine this coming week.

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