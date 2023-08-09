Why Washington State ferry prices may soon go up

Ferry prices may soon go up.

The Washington State Transportation Commission is considering bumping prices not once but twice over the next two years. State officials will vote on the matter Thursday at 9 a.m.

“As a Washingtonian who pays taxes, I would like to know what the money is going towards?” asked Mary Hess.

The commission is looking to increase prices by 4.25% annually, starting this October.

Right now, it costs $17.20 for a driver and a standard car to get from Seattle to Bainbridge or Bremerton.

If the proposal passes, riders will have to pay $17.90 starting in October. That fare would increase to $18.65 the following year.

“I don’t use the ferry a lot either, for some people it would be a real burden,” said Hess.

The commission says the money will go towards operational costs.

“$419 million over two years have to come from revenues,” said Reema Griffith, Executive Director for Washington State Transportation Commission.

Currently, money earned from ridership accounts for more than half of the ferry system’s budget.

“Fares and the ferry system cover about 57% of ferries operational costs and the other 43% comes from general taxes statewide,” said Griffith.

“The staff is amazing, the convenience. You know, sometimes it’s a free whale watch tour,” said Liz.

This is something riders like Liz feel should be affordable for everyone.

“Maybe you need to give consideration to keeping it below the cost of living,” said Liz.

Earlier this year the commission asked riders for input during public meetings and ran an online survey.

Thursday at 9 a.m. the commission will hold a final in-person hearing and then vote.

The meeting will be held in person at the Puget Sound Regional Council Board Room in Seattle.

People have the option to attend virtually. Registration is required to attend virtually.

