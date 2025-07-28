Who will Seattle City Council choose for District 5?

SEATTLE — Monday morning, the Seattle City Council will vote to fill the vacant District 5 seat.

Councilmember Cathy Moore resigned earlier this month, citing health and other personal reasons.

District 5 represents north Seattle.

The six finalists for the position are:

James M. Bourey

Katy Haima

Nilu Jenks

Debora Juarez

Julie Kang

Robert D. Wilson

They were chosen from a list of 22 eligible applicants.

To win the seat, a candidate must get five votes.

Seattle City Council has nine seats – seven are districts and two are citywide positions.

The winner will take the seat after taking the Oath of Office.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. You can watch it here.

©2025 Cox Media Group