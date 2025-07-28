Who will Seattle City Council choose for District 5?

SEATTLE — Monday morning, the Seattle City Council will vote to fill the vacant District 5 seat.
Councilmember Cathy Moore resigned earlier this month, citing health and other personal reasons.
District 5 represents north Seattle.
The six finalists for the position are:
- James M. Bourey
- Katy Haima
- Nilu Jenks
- Debora Juarez
- Julie Kang
- Robert D. Wilson
They were chosen from a list of 22 eligible applicants.
To win the seat, a candidate must get five votes.
Seattle City Council has nine seats – seven are districts and two are citywide positions.
The winner will take the seat after taking the Oath of Office.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. You can watch it here.
