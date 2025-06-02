Seattle Councilmember Cathy Moore to step down July 7, citing health issues

Seattle City Councilmember Cathy Moore announced Monday that she will step down from her District 5 seat on July 7, citing health and personal reasons.

In a statement, Moore said the decision follows months of consideration due to recent health challenges.

“My decision to leave the City Council is one I’ve been considering seriously over the past several months due to some recent health challenges,” Moore said. “Ultimately, I believe that District 5 community members deserve a representative who can give their full attention to the critical issues facing the City and its neighborhoods.”

Moore, a former King County Superior Court judge, was elected to the Council in 2023. She ran on a platform focused on public safety, housing, and homelessness, while pledging to maintain Seattle’s progressive values.

Her departure comes halfway through her four-year term.

During her time in office, Moore led or contributed to several initiatives, including:

Public Safety Improvements

Moore partnered with community groups and the Seattle Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit to advance new loitering laws targeting pimps and sex buyers.

She secured $2 million in funding for emergency shelter beds and services for victims of commercial sexual exploitation.

She also helped expand CCTV coverage along Aurora Avenue from North 85th Street to North 145th Street.

Alongside Councilmember Maritza Rivera, she supported funding a new North Seattle public safety hub and voted to raise police salaries.

That move has contributed to a notable uptick in officer hiring.

Moore also backed expanding CARE civilian crisis response services, which now operate in District 5.

Housing and Homelessness Response

As chair of the Housing and Human Services Committee, Moore helped secure an additional $5 million in rental assistance in 2024, doubling the fund to $10 million.

She also sponsored an overhaul of the rental assistance process to improve how vulnerable tenants are identified and supported before falling behind on rent.

Moore obtained $5.9 million to boost non-congregate shelter capacity, $1.9 million in homelessness prevention funding, and funds to open a seasonal winter shelter in District 5.

She also played a key role in updating Seattle’s participation in the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, helping revise the interlocal agreement and bylaws to improve accountability and coordination.

District 5 Transportation and Infrastructure

Thanks to Moore’s efforts, the 2024 voter-approved Transportation Levy included a historic investment in new sidewalks for District 5.

The district, which has 36% of the city’s missing sidewalks, is now slated to receive the same percentage of new sidewalk construction—more than any other area in Seattle.

Civil Rights and Privacy Protections

Moore co-sponsored legislation this year to strengthen local protections against harmful federal actions, specifically in the areas of reproductive and gender-affirming care.

She also backed amendments to place guardrails on the use of Automated License Plate Recognition systems and the deployment of blast balls during protests.

Her advocacy also contributed to the Seattle Department of Transportation launching a pilot program that closed certain areas of Aurora Avenue at night, a move credited with reducing gun violence between North 101st and North 107th streets.

In her farewell statement, Moore thanked District 5 residents for their support.

“I want to wholeheartedly thank the residents of District 5 for their engagement and support during my time here,” she said. “Serving on the Seattle City Council has truly been an honor for me, both personally and professionally.”

What Happens Next

The Seattle City Charter requires the Council to fill any vacancy within 20 calendar days.

Additional details on the appointment process for Moore’s replacement are expected to be announced soon.

©2025 Cox Media Group