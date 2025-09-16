Whidbey Island earthquake downgraded from 3.1 to 2.9, PNSN confirms

GREENBANK, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck Whidbey Island near Lagoon Point Monday night.

The earthquake was first reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday. The quake had a depth of 33 miles, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).

PRELIM Earthquake: M3.1, 12.9 km SE from Port Townsend, WA at 2025/09/15 18:29 PDT https://t.co/kQGQs4YirE

Did You Feel It?: https://t.co/o5HJDqP2UY pic.twitter.com/hWke9cEexD — PNSN (@PNSN1) September 16, 2025

The earthquake specifically occurred near Lagoon Point in Greenbank, an unincorporated community on Whidbey Island. Greenbank is just southwest of Camano Island, and roughly eight miles southeast of Port Townsend.

PNSN initially measured the earthquake as having a magnitude of 3.1, but later reduced it to 2.9. Approximately 30 people reported feeling the quake.

Washington has the second-highest risk in the U.S. of large and damaging earthquakes due to the state’s geologic setting. Make sure to follow MyNorthwest’s earthquake tracker for immediate updates regarding local earthquakes.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X.

