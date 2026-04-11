Where’s Ruben? Beloved horse stolen from Enumclaw family’s barn

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A family in Enumclaw is looking for answers after a pair of thieves stole their beloved horse.

Around 2 a.m. on April 8, two people went up to a barn door on 224th Ave SE, took the horse out, and closed the door behind them.

The horse, named Ruben, was then put in a trailer and driven off.

“He was one of my wife’s favorite horses. My wife recently passed away from cancer. She would be heartbroken, and I am too,” said Dan Burns.

“He is a retired show horse. He’s actually got an injury, so that’s a concern. He’s not getting his proper care,” Burns continued.

The barn is in a secluded area, far from a public road.

“I don’t know why anyone would take them. I hope they bring them back, because I don’t see this going well, like, I don’t. You can’t hide a horse and I don’t even know who would steal one,” he said.

If you have any information, call the King County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 206-296-3311.

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