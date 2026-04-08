Where is Shelby Wright? Answers sought in 22-year disappearance of Snohomish teen

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish County deputies are looking for information on a teen who disappeared over 20 years ago.

Shelby Wright was 14 years old when he disappeared in July 2004. April 7, 2026, would have been his 36th birthday.

To this day, his case remains an active missing persons investigation.

Shelby lived in Snohomish and was staying with a relative in Machias at the time of his disappearance.

He was last known to be in the area of the Machias Cemetery, and his laptop was also missing when he vanished, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

Despite the passage of time, the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) remains committed to finding answers and bringing closure to Shelby’s family.

If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it seems, SCSO asks that you submit a tip at 425-388-3845 or submit a tip online here.

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