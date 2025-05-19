Where is Daisy May? Gig Harbor searches for missing mini highland cow

The Gig Harbor community is actively searching for a miniature highland cow who disappeared from her farm in the Artondale area.

Her name is Daisy May and she’s only four months old.

“There were no signs of distress or any broken fences or anything like that,” owner Brittney Schuler told KIRO 7 News. “Did she escape? Did someone take her? We aren’t really sure.”

Schuler noticed that Daisy May was missing sometime before noon on Sunday.

“At first, there was a moment of ‘no way,’ and then I was thinking maybe she got spooked, she could’ve rolled underneath the fence somehow,” Schuler told KIRO 7.

The family drove the perimeter of the farm, hoping they’d see her – but didn’t have any luck.

They asked neighbors to check their properties and review their Ring doorbell footage – no signs of Daisy May there either.

Spotting her may be a challenge. Daisy May stands about two feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

“She’s the size of a Great Pyrenees dog, she’s not that big,” Schuler told KIRO 7. “She’s small enough to fit into the back of a sedan, so it’s not like you need a trailer or anything to lug her around.”

Striking out on foot, Schuler hopped on social media and enlisted the help of the Gig Harbor Town Talk Facebook page.

“Someone suggested using a thermal drone to find her, which I had never even considered,” Schuler told KIRO 7.

Seek and Rescue came out and searched for about five hours using their drone.

“She saw a lot of coyotes and deer and birds and stuff like that, but no signs of her,” Schuler said.

The family did file a police report and is asking anyone near the Lombard Drive and Hunt Street intersection to keep an eye out for Daisy May.

“She’s probably really scared. She may be injured because she’s young and doesn’t really know how to interact with the world,” Schuler told KIRO 7. “She might be lying down in some thick brush, so even if you think you’ve seen a deer, it could be her. She has that red fur that kind of looks like a deer, so she blends in quite well.”

If you do see her— don’t approach her. The family noted that she is shy and still afraid of humans. Instead, call the police.

“The second you try to approach her, she’ll run. We’d like to have an idea of where she is, and we don’t want her to dart off,” Schuler said. “Don’t try to approach her, don’t try to catch her. We have people in our back pocket who are ready to catch her if need be.”

