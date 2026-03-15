When to watch March Madness tournament reveal

It’s Selection Sunday! 68 teams are set to take part in the 2026 NCAA March Madness tournament.
Selection for the women’s tournament starts at 5 p.m. PT Sunday while the men’s selection starts at 6 p.m. PT.
Locally, the University of Washington Lady Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s teams are set to be selected for this year’s tournament.
Tune in to KIRO 7 for both tournament selections, where Anchor Gary Horcher will be at Gonzaga and reporter Jake Chapman will be live from the UW Alaska Airlines Arena.
Men’s Tournament Dates
- Selection Sunday: March 15
- First Four: March 17–18
- First Round: March 19–20
- Second Round: March 21-22
- Sweet 16: March 26-27
- Elite Eight: March 28-29
- Final Four: April 4
- National Championship: April 6
Women’s Tournament Dates
- Selection Sunday: March 15
- First Four: March 18–19
- First Round: March 20–21
- Second Round: March 22-23
- Sweet 16: March 27-28
- Elite Eight: March 29-30
- Final Four: April 3
- National Championship: April 5
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