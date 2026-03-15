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When to watch March Madness tournament reveal

By KIRO 7 News Staff
March Madness Bracket AI Basketball FILE - Two basketballs sit on the floor before a second round game between UCLA and Oklahoma in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File) (Kyusung Gong/AP)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

It’s Selection Sunday! 68 teams are set to take part in the 2026 NCAA March Madness tournament.

Selection for the women’s tournament starts at 5 p.m. PT Sunday while the men’s selection starts at 6 p.m. PT.

Locally, the University of Washington Lady Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s teams are set to be selected for this year’s tournament.

Tune in to KIRO 7 for both tournament selections, where Anchor Gary Horcher will be at Gonzaga and reporter Jake Chapman will be live from the UW Alaska Airlines Arena.

Men’s Tournament Dates

  • Selection Sunday: March 15
  • First Four: March 17–18
  • First Round: March 19–20
  • Second Round: March 21-22
  • Sweet 16: March 26-27
  • Elite Eight: March 28-29
  • Final Four: April 4
  • National Championship: April 6

Women’s Tournament Dates

  • Selection Sunday: March 15
  • First Four: March 18–19
  • First Round: March 20–21
  • Second Round: March 22-23
  • Sweet 16: March 27-28
  • Elite Eight: March 29-30
  • Final Four: April 3
  • National Championship: April 5

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