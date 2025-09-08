Whatcom County Humane’s cat kennel is full. Here’s how you can help.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Humane Society says its cat kennel is full – and staff are asking for help.

They took in a surplus of strays on Saturday and are in need of supplies. If you can donate, they’re looking for cans of pate cat food and toys.

Each of the cats will be scanned for a microchip, then receive an examination, first round of vaccines, de-wormer and flea treatment.

The shelter says pet overpopulation is an issue in the community, and staff ask that people spay and neuter their animals to avoid more kittens ending up there instead of in loving homes.

They also ask that those looking for a pet adopt.

“There is simply NO need to buy a cat or kitten from a breeder when so many are being born into homelessness right now,” the shelter says.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

©2025 Cox Media Group