Whatcom County Humane participating in 24-hour ‘Slumber Pawty’ fundraiser

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom County Humane Society will be participating in a nationwide event that raises funds for individual shelters.

On April 18, shelter staff and volunteers will be spending 24 hours living with shelter animals while raising funds for their organization as a part of the national “Shelter Slumber Pawty.”

“Join us for a full 24 hours of “pawtying” and raising funds for the animals during the 2026 Shelter Slumber Pawty: For one full day (and night!), we’ll be eating, sleeping, and pawtying at our shelter, farm, and wildlife center to spotlight what it really takes to care for animals around the clock—from meals to meet-and-greets to enrichment and so much more," the shelter wrote.

Early fundraising is underway.

As of 10 p.m. on April 4, the shelter has raised $8,404 of their $25,000 goal.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.

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