SEATTLE — Three people were killed, including one possible suspect, and at least four others were injured in a mass shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on Sunday night.

Police confirmed one suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody immediately following the shooting, which officials now believe may have been gang-related. Court documents obtained by KIRO 7 on Monday show that investigators believe a second suspect, a 19-year-old man, was one of the three victims who died from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police are still looking for a third suspect whom they believe the suspect in custody and the teen who passed away on the scene were “associates” of, and that they may have been working together and shooting at each other.

All seven people and a possible eighth injured victim were hit by the flying bullets, including a 2-year-old child who was hurt and taken to the hospital.

On Monday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identities of those who were killed.

The victims

Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba

What we know about the Seattle Center shooting victims and how to support them and their families 44-year-old Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba died at the scene. According to a GoFundMe started for his family, Carlos was a devoted husband, loving father of three, and a loyal friend who would do anything for anyone.

44-year-old Carlos Israel Sanchez Villalba died at the scene.

According to a GoFundMe started for his family, Carlos was a devoted husband, loving father of three, and a loyal friend who would do anything for anyone.

Here is the full description from the fundraiser:

“His kindness and generosity touched countless lives, and everyone who knew him remembers his gentle spirit and willingness to help others. Tragically, Carlos lost his life in the Bite of Seattle shooting while spending time with his loved ones. His sudden passing has left his family heartbroken and facing an uncertain future.

As the primary provider for his family, Carlos leaves behind his wife and three children, who now face funeral expenses and the financial challenges of moving forward without him. The funds raised through this campaign will help cover their day-to-day needs and the costs associated with laying Carlos to rest. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference for his family as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.

If you’re able, please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser. Your kindness, prayers, and support will help Carlos’s family find strength and hope as they honor his memory and begin to heal. Thank you for standing with them during this heartbreaking moment.”

Ashley Whitehead

What we know about the Seattle Center shooting victims and how to support them and their families Ashley Whitehead, victim

56-year-old Ashley Whitehead was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition and did not survive her injuries.

According to a GoFundMe started for her family, Ashley was waiting in line for cotton candy and enjoying the festival with her daughter when she was struck. The fundraiser organizer shared that she passed away during surgery after exchanging heartfelt ‘I love you’s with her eldest daughter.

Here is the full description from the fundraiser:

“On Sunday, July 26, tragedy struck at Bite of Seattle when a mass shooting claimed the life of Ashley Whitehead, a lover of life, art and family. Ashley was waiting in line for cotton candy, enjoying the festival with her daughter, Zoie, and future son-in-law, Ben, when the violence began. She was shot and, despite surviving long enough to exchange heartfelt ‘I love you’s with her eldest daughter, passed away during surgery at Harborview. Family was everything to Ashley—she had recently moved to the west coast from Alabama to be closer to Zoie, while her younger daughter, Celeste, currently lives in Virginia.

This is the second time tragedy has struck Zoie. In 2018, she lost her partner of seven years, my brother Michael, to heart failure. I’ve always referred to Zoie as my sister-in-law, and my kids call her Aunt Zoie. Zoie will be the sole benefactor of any funds donated, and will use the funds to support herself and her family as needed in the coming months. Donations to this fundraiser will help cover bereavement services, living expenses (as Ashley contributed to the household), and support Zoie and Ben as they cope with the trauma of surviving such a horrific event.

We are reaching out to the community for help. Any support you can offer—whether through donations or sharing this fundraiser—will make a meaningful difference for Zoie and Ben as they navigate the aftermath of Ashley’s passing and the trauma of the mass shooting. Thank you for standing with them during this heartbreaking time."

Junior Cee Niko Semo

The 19-year-old man believed to be one of the shooting suspects, according to court documents, died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Injured victims

A 2-year-old boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. He was discharged from the hospital by Monday evening in satisfactory condition.

A 39-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. She was discharged from the hospital as of Monday morning.

A 23-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. He was discharged from the hospital as of Monday morning.

A 27-year-old man SPD says is a “possible eighth victim” walked into UW Medical Center – Montlake with a gunshot wound on Sunday evening. He has been discharged as of Monday morning.

A 44-year-old woman with minor injuries declined transport to a hospital.

Resources

City of Seattle Victim Support Team: Call (206) 684-7721 or email VictimSupportTeam@seattle.gov for counseling and other services

988 Hotline: Call or text 988 if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis

King County Regional Peacekeepers Collective: A public health-based gun violence prevention initiative launched in 2021 by Public Health – Seattle & King County. Specializes in on-scene de-escalation, conflict resolution, and real-time response to critical shooting incidents.

Harborview Medical Center Violence Intervention and Prevention Program: Specializes in extensive bedside support for all victims of firearm injury as well as bereavement and trauma support, counseling referrals, and coordination with victim assistance for funeral cost support.

Police updates and information: spdblotter.seattle.gov

Anyone with information can call the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000

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