Seattle police say they’ve recovered three weapons, seeking possible 8th victim in mass shooting

SEATTLE — In a press conference on Tuesday, police said they have now recovered three weapons used in the shooting. The first, an illegal Polymer 9mm ‘ghost gun’ with an extended 33-round magazine, was found with 19 rounds left in the magazine on the 15-year-old-suspect.

A second gun, a Springfield RO 9mm, was discovered, but not used, according to Chief of Police Shon Barnes.

In addition, a third gun, a Glock .45 9mm pistol with an automatic switch and extended 40-round magazine, was discovered during clean-up on Monday ― hours after the shooting. The Glock had 21 rounds left in the magazine.

Both the Glock and the ‘ghost gun’ were believed to be used in the shooting, according to Chief of Police Shon Barnes.

Police are also looking for an eighth victim who reported to UW Medical Center - Montlake with a gunshot wound on Sunday evening. Police were unable to identify the individual themselves, and are asking them, or anyone who may know that person, to contact them immediately.

Police are still looking for one suspect in connection with the mass shooting at the Seattle Center that left three people dead, including one suspect, and at least four others hurt on Sunday night.

In a press conference Monday, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Assistant Chief of Investigations Nicole Powell told reporters that police believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

Police confirmed one suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody immediately following the shooting. Court documents obtained by KIRO 7 on Monday show that investigators believe a second shooter, a 19-year-old man, died from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police say they are still looking for a third suspect. According to SPD, investigators believe the teenage suspect in custody and the teen who passed away on the scene were “associates,” and that they may have been working together and shooting at the third, unidentified suspect.

In Monday’s press conference, officials did not directly address whether there is a current risk to the public posed by this unidentified person but encouraged anyone with any video of the incident to come forward.

The first press conference after the shooting took place nearly five hours after police initially said they would provide information. You can watch the full video of that first press conference here.

Deaths and injuries

According to SPD Assistant Police Chief Davis, seven people were confirmed to have been shot at the event. Two people, a 19-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, were confirmed dead at the scene. A third, a 56-year-old woman, later died at the hospital.

Since Monday, the names of those who lost their lives have been confirmed.

Find more information and ways to support their families here.

At least four others were hurt, including a two-year-old boy, a 39-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old man with a range of injuries to their arms, legs, abdomens, and lower legs, according to Seattle Fire. A 40-year-old woman with minor injuries declined transport to the hospital, police confirmed Monday.

On Tuesday, KIRO 7 spoke exclusively with the 39-year-old woman, who says she wasn’t sure if she would survive after being shot in the leg.

Police say a “possible eighth victim,” a 27-year-old man, walked into UW Medical Center – Montlake with a gunshot wound Sunday evening. He was discharged by Monday morning.

Monday afternoon, Harborview Medical Center (HMC) told KIRO the toddler, a two-year-old boy, who had been the only remaining patient at Harborview, was discharged.

The other two victims who were taken from the scene to HMC, the 39-year-old woman and the 23-year-old man, were discharged by Monday morning, according to hospital officials.

Information

The police department is asking for any witnesses to come forward.

If you wish to speak with the department, you can call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. You can remain anonymous.

Closures & other impacts

The Seattle Center Monorail shut down service for the remainder of Sunday. It resumed service on Monday at 7:30 a.m.

The Pacific Science Center was closed Monday, with all general admission shows canceled and guests refunded.

The Seattle Center Armory was also closed to the public on Monday, July 27, adding that “due to delayed load-out of the Bite of Seattle, there will be limited access to Seattle Center grounds.”

Resources for those affected

City of Seattle Victim Support Team: Call (206) 684-7721 or email VictimSupportTeam@seattle.gov for counseling and other services

988 Hotline: Call or text 988 if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis

King County Regional Peacekeepers Collective: A public health-based gun violence prevention initiative launched in 2021 by Public Health – Seattle & King County. Specializes in on-scene de-escalation, conflict resolution, and real-time response to critical shooting incidents.

Harborview Medical Center Violence Intervention and Prevention Program: Specializes in extensive bedside support for all victims of firearm injury as well as bereavement and trauma support, counseling referrals, and coordination with victim assistance for funeral cost support.

Community Vigil:

The Seattle Center will hold a silent vigil at the International Fountain on Wednesday, July 29, beginning at 6:30 PM, to honor all of those impacted by the Bite of Seattle shooting.

“The community is invited to gather in support of one another and bring a flower or a written message to place at the International Fountain – a space of reflection, compassion, and healing."

Learn more about the silent vigil here.

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